I want to score more goals than last season – Joel Fameye

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Rubin Kazan forward Joel Fameye has set sights on scoring more goals for his outfit this season.



The forward has scored four goals in five matches in the Russian second-tier for Rubin Kazan.



He is currently tied on goals with SKA Khabarovsk midfielder Vasily Aleinikov.



Fameye was on target on Monday when his side Rubin Kazan defeated Kuban Krasnodar 3-0 on Monday.



Speaking after the game, Fameye said, “In each new season, I want to do (score - ed.) More than I did (scored - ed.) Last year. I think that Rubin is a good team, generally top, and I want to do what I want and can do. Together, as a team, we can do a lot,”



He will hope to maintain his scoring form in the ongoing campaign.