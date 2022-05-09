I want to return to Asante Kotoko - Augustine Okrah

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Bechem United sit second on GPL table



Augustine Okrah scores 14 goals after GPL matchday 28



Asante Kotoko part ways with Augustine Okrah



Bechem United forward, Augustine Okrah wants to return to the record-holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko after leaving the club a year ago.



The winger left the Porcupines Warriors after parting ways with them in 2021 following the arrival of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum after joining them in 2019 due to his performance in the 2020/2021 season.



But having already scored 14 goals in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season, he wants to return to Asante Kotoko to continue from where he left off.



“Kotoko is for the people of Ashanti, so far as I am one of them, I have a duty to serve should they (Kotoko) come back for my service. I will be prepared to move if they need me. Kotoko is the favorite club of my family”



“Things didn't really go well in my first stint with Kotoko but if a second opportunity comes, I will make amends. I still love the fans of Kotoko and I have an unfinished business with them,” he said.



Augustine Okrah and his Bechem United currently sit second on the Ghana Premier League table with 47 points after matchday 28.



