I want to play more matches for Kayserispor next season – Joseph Attamah Larweh

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh says it is his target to play more games for Kayserispor in the upcoming season.



The 28-year-old who is in the final year of his contract enjoyed an amazing campaign with his outfit in the just ended season.



The former Ghana U-20 star featured 37 times in all competitions for Kayserispor scoring just two goals for the club.



In an interview with Metro TV, Attamah Larweh who has expressed desire to finish his contract with the Turkish club indicated it is his target to play more matches next season.



“Last season, I had 37 caps for my club and I am hoping to play more games than last season for the team” he said.



The Black Stars versatile player helped his outfit to lift the 2021/22 Turkish Cup.



