I want to play in the Ghana Premier League - Samuel Inkoom

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, Samuel Inkoom has revealed that he would love to play in the Ghana Premier League if he gets the opportunity.



The 32- year old right back featured in the Ghana Premier League for Asante Kotoko from 2008 to 2009 after having stints with Sekondi Hasaacas. He joined Switzerland- based club, FC Basel from Kotoko and have since plied his trade in Europe.



Speaking to GHOne TV, Inkoom who is a free agent said he has received offers from teams in Ghana seeking his services as a player for them.



“When you are a free agent and done with your contract, a lot of clubs(not only Ghana) will ask if you can come and help the team. I’m a professional footballer and i have an agent. There have been a lot of offers from Ghanaian clubs and clubs outside Ghana as well.” He said.



According to the Black Stars player who represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup, though a lot of teams outside the shores of Ghana want him, he would love to play in the Ghana Premier League.



“At this point in time, I want to decide very well. I’m also talking to my family to help me make a decision as well so I would love to play in the Ghana Premier League.” he said.



The Sekondi-Takoradi born player last featured in Georgia for Torpedo Kutaisi. He made his Black Stars debut under Milovan Rajevac and has played 44 times for Black Stars.