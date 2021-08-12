I want to play at the highest level like Michael Essien - Brenden Weridu Sarpong

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

Colchester United midfielder, Brenden Weridu Sarpong says he looks up to former Ghana and Chelsea star Michael Essien.



The 21-year-old wants to emulate Michael Essien’s football career, as he is considered as one of the best African players to have graced the English Premier League.



Sarpong who has the versatility to play in various positions in midfield and defence wants to emulate the former Ghana International.



“I want to emulate Michael Essien”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya in an interview on Happy 98.9FM



“He (Essien) was here playing for Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid.



“He played to the highest level and is someone I would like to replicate in my career”.



Brenden Weridu Sarpong currently plays for England League Two side Colchester United.



He has also revealed his intention of representing Ghana at the international level.



