I want to mark my time at Bechem United with an FA Cup trophy - Augustine Okrah

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Bechem United marksman, Augustine Okrah, has said he wants to win a trophy for Bechem before departing the club.



Okrah, following his outstanding season in the Ghana Premier League, has drawn interest from Tanzanian giant, Simba FC.



The Hunters face will face Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday, June 20, 2022, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Speaking in an interview on Kessben FM, ahead of the game, Okrah said the team has switched focus on the final after finishing third in the league.



"I think finishing third place wasn't bad. I think our focus, for now, is on the FA Cup final. So we will start preparing from tomorrow," he said after the draw against Berekum Chelsea.



Okrah added that he aims at crowning his years in the Greens and Blue colours with a trophy.



"The way we prepared and played against Berekum Chelsea is the same way he will play against Hearts of Oak. We have played Hearts twice and we drew both games. So I think the final match is a decider for me to win something for Bechem United so that if I'm not around I will be remembered for it," he added.



Augustine Okrah is Bechem United's top scorer of the season with 15 goals in competitions.



He scored a screamer that secured the final berth for Bechem in a 2-0 victory over Aduana Stars in the semi-finals.







