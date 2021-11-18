I want to leave a legacy at Asante Kotoko- Richmond Lamptey

Sports News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, has said he wants to make great contributions to the club so that he will be remembered by future generations.



The midfielder believes with hard work and commitment he will achieve the target of being named among the great players who pulled on the red shirt.



Lamptey joined Kotoko during the off-season transfer window from relegated Inter Allies FC on a free deal.



The 24-year-old is fast becoming the fans favourite with his vision and flair on the ball. He scored a trademark long-range goal to help the Porcupines secure a 3-1 win over Dreams on his debut.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Lamptey said he will 'play his heart out' for the premier league giant.



“My teammates and I will do all we can to help. People reference the big players and legends of Kotoko because of their performance. So, I will do my best and play my heart out so that someday when I’m not around people will remember me”





Richmond Lamptey has started all the opening three league matches for Asante Kotoko and is set to make his fourth consecutive start when the team meets Eleven Wonders on Saturday.