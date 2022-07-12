'I want to improve what I did last season' - Andre Ayew reveals target for next season

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Al Sadd forward Andre Ayew has revealed his target for the 2022/23 season, claiming he wants to improve on what he did last season.



The 32-year-old was one of the standout players in the league, scoring 15 goals in 21 games as he finished as the second-highest scorer in the Qatar Stars League.



Ayew won the 2021/22 league title with Al Sadd under current Barcelona manager Xavier Hernández.



"I believe that I need to keep on working hard because I want to improve what I did last season whether statistically or in the game so I can help the team even more," he told GTV Sports +.



The former West Ham star will lead the Black Stars of Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H for the global showpiece with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ghana will open their World Cup by taking on Portugal before playing South Korea and then wrap up their group campaign with a clash with Uruguay.