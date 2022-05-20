You are here: HomeSports2022 05 20Article 1542536

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

I want to explore my capabilities to improve as a coach – Otto Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that he is willing to explore his capabilities to ensure he improved as a coach.

The Germany-based tactician after guiding the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been given the go-ahead to continue with the national team.

Speaking to Transfer Market in an interview, Coach Otto Addo says he wants to improve so he excels at his job.

“In principle, I always want to be broadly positioned in order to be able to fully exploit my possibilities and my abilities – also as a coach, of course. I always want to improve and I think few coaches would say 'no' if given the chance to play at the World Cup. This is actually a no-brainer,” Coach Otto Addo said.

He continued, “Of course, the appeal of a head coaching job is great, but at the same time it is always associated with a risk assessment. In the end, football is known to be a short-lived business and you have to be aware of that with every decision.”

Coach Otto Addo is currently preparing with his technical team for the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment