I want to explore my capabilities to improve as a coach – Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that he is willing to explore his capabilities to ensure he improved as a coach.



The Germany-based tactician after guiding the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been given the go-ahead to continue with the national team.



Speaking to Transfer Market in an interview, Coach Otto Addo says he wants to improve so he excels at his job.



“In principle, I always want to be broadly positioned in order to be able to fully exploit my possibilities and my abilities – also as a coach, of course. I always want to improve and I think few coaches would say 'no' if given the chance to play at the World Cup. This is actually a no-brainer,” Coach Otto Addo said.



He continued, “Of course, the appeal of a head coaching job is great, but at the same time it is always associated with a risk assessment. In the end, football is known to be a short-lived business and you have to be aware of that with every decision.”



Coach Otto Addo is currently preparing with his technical team for the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.