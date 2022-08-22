I want to earn the call-up - Asamoah Gyan explains World Cup target

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has provided some context to his quest to be part of the country’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.



Asamoah Gyan appreciates the tasks ahead in trying to break into Otto Addo’s team, stressing that he will not force him on the coaches if he does not make the cut.



Gyan said on the Dentaa Show that his major preoccupation now is to shed weight and regain match fitness.



Asamoah Gyan said he is not expected to be handed a free pass into the team but wants to work hard to prove himself.



Gyan said that if after the hard work in training and the gym, his body still does not give him the confidence of full recovery, he would bid a final bye to the sport.



“f I feel my body and I realized that I’m still struggling, I will retire. Everything is possible and if the opportunity comes, why not? I’ve seen a lot of comments of people wanting me back on the team. It happened in Cameroon with George Weah.



“I want to earn the call-up. I want to start playing competitively. It could be anywhere but I want to see myself in a team. I want to see myself playing week in, week out before considering going to the World Cup. If not, life goes on.



“I have to take care of myself. If I evaluate my body and realize that it is not responding well, I will just retire. When I was in Legon Cities, I struggled a bit with injuries. I will just tell my people, I feel good and I’m confident of scoring then that week, I will get injured”, he said.



Asamoah Gyan in a BBC interview spoke of his ambitions of having a last bite of the global football festival.



Gyan said that he was working in the gym with the hope of regaining fitness and convincing Otto Addo of his chances.



