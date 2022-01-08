I want to create more boxing champions - Mohammed Abdul Samed

Boxing News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Boxing Manager, Mohammed Abdul Samed says he wants to create more boxing champions for Ghana.



Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, the former Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation said he now has national title holders, and wants them to become African and World Champions.



Mr. Samed who has been in the business and game of boxing for a long time said he is happy for his boxers, especially those who fought and did well on the 24th Night at the Idrowhyt Events Center which was organized by Cabic Promotions.



The unsung boxing over who manages new National and Royal Boxing Organisation (RBO) LightFlyweight title, Akai Nettey, new Ghana Heavyweight Champion, Osumanu Haruna, Jessie Manyo Plange and National Lightweight Champion, Michael Ansah aka One Bullet at the All For One Boxing Management and Bill Curve Boxing Promotions believes his boys can take Ghana boxing to a higher level and win African Continental and World titles.



“We are prepared to go to the high stages of boxing, we have the technical experience and abilities under coaches Charles Quartey, Lartekwei Lartey and others to transform the boxers ” he expressed.



He noted that Ghana Boxing needs nothing than the best quality.



He hinted that 2022 and beyond would be exciting for Ghana Boxing as people are prepared to invest and watch good bouts.



