I want to buy £3 billion rated Chelsea FC – Chairman Wontumi

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Roman Abramovich offer Chelsea up for sale over Russia-Ukraine crisis



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi) has expressed interest in buying London-based club, Chelsea FC.



His comment comes on the back of the decision by Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, to put the club up for sale following the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its impact on Russian businessmen and their interests across Europe.



In an interview with his Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Chairman Wontumi said he would turn in his bid for the club.



Asked if he has the financial muscle to make the purchase, he said he is into gold mining, suggesting that revenue from his business could spur him on to secure the deal.



Speaking on plans for the club, he said he will sell off Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku and bring in Real Madrid youngster, Vinicius Jnr, Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG forward, Lionel Messi.



Chairman Wontumi commended Roman Abramovich adding that it is time for him to support an African to own Chelsea.



"I want to go and buy the Chelsea club. I am interested in it. Those who buy clubs are not footballers but business people.



"I am also a businessman. I’m into gold mining…why can’t we…[buy the club]. I want to join the bid. If I become the owner, I want the black Brazilian in Real Madrid, Vinicius Jnr and sell off Lukaku.



"I will speak with Man United to see if I can also buy Ronaldo for Chelsea. I’d also look at signing Messi. Abramovich has done his best. It is time for him to support a Ghanaian or an African to buy Chelsea," he said.



