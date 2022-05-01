I want to be stronger in defence - Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu has stated that he wants to improve his game and be stronger in defence for Southampton.



At the beginning of the season, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl determined that Salisu's key improvements would have to come on the ball.



By the end of September, the Austrian was already applauding Salisu for the effort showed but, like the humiliating defeat to Watford in March shown, it is far from complete.



“When I started I didn’t want to make things difficult, I tried to make things simple (with the ball) and then be stronger in defence,” Salisu admitted.



“I know it’s going to come as time goes on. Everything is going to come, the confidence is going to come. So I tried to make everything easy in the first games and focus on defending.”



Salisu's dip in form, which has seen him sit on the bench for Arsenal and Burnley this month, has overlapped with the team's, and for all but a few absolutely solid personalities, every player on that team as well.