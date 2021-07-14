I want to be one of the best coaches in Africa - Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has disclosed that he is aiming to rise to be one of the best coaches on the continent.



The young gaffer has been impressive since joining the Phobians prior to the start of the second half of the season.



Boadu led Hearts of Oak to end the 12 years trophy drought with a game to end the 2020/21 football season.



After achieving such an impressive record, the 36-year-old is hoping to become a household on the continent of Africa.



“I want to be the biggest coach in Africa, that’s my motive. In life, you have to aim high and have to be self-confident. Somebody has been able to do it so why not you?,” Boadu said in an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM.



“I don’t want to coach the Ghana national team. I want to coach national teams outside the country. As I walk around, I’m already self-motivated with my personal targets.



The former Ghana U-15 coach, however, admits that it will take extra commitment for him to reach the target set for himself and believes with the right decision, he will be able to succeed.



“Where I want to need extra work, determination, willpower and self-confidence and faithfulness. What will make faithfulness prevail is to choose the right people to work with under you,” Boadu stated.



Hearts of Oak will wrap up their season with an away game against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Sunday.



