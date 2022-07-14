I want to be a better player before choosing between Spain and Ghana – Nico Williams

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nico Williams opens up on relationship with brother



Inaki Williams switches nationality to represent Ghana



Nico Williams names Asamoah Gyan as his favorite Black Stars player



Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams, has stated that he is undecided on the country to represent at the senior level when it comes to national team football.



In a 3Sports interview that aired on July 13, the brother of new Black Stars player Inaki Williams intimated that he is very young and focusing on improving himself.



He said he will decide the country to represent at the senior level when the right moment comes.



“I don’t know. I am so young. At the moment I’m focused on me…work (ing) hard. I don’t have this in my mind…to go to Spain or to go to Ghana... I want to work harder and be a best player and this moment [to choose the country to represent] come , I will decide whether I’ll come,” Nico Williams said.



The 20-year-old has represented Spain at the youth levels but is eligible to switch nationality. His brother Inaki Williams recent decided to represent Ghana following initial indecision on the subject matter.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







DS/SARA