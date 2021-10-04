I’ve regretted playing for Ghana, old players are not cherished - Dan Owusu

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko Striker, Mr. Dan Owusu, have opined that he is disappointed in the state for the treatment given to the former player of the Black Stars of Ghana.



Mr. Dan Owusu was asked on Rainbow Sports his greatest regret playing for the senior national team.



In response to the question, he stated that he got injured and could not proceed with his career but got no support from the country he played for.



“The old players of our national team have been rejected by the Football Association. We were invited to join the black stars but haven’t been given the best of treatment. William Klutse, the technical director of Inter Allies, was invited to travel with the national team but was treated like a common supporter. They did nothing to show that he is a legend.”



“We are always invited but when we get where we aren’t allowed to get close to the players,” he said.



He added that he has regretted wearing the national team jersey to even play for the nation.



“I am very sad, and I have regretted playing for the black stars of Ghana. I got injured through serving the national team, and nothing has been done concerning this happening,” he added.



Mr. Dan Owusu stated that although they were giving an amount of GH¢17,000.00 by the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the state has refused to recognize their efforts.



"We were giving an amount of GH¢17,000.00 by the former president but it isn’t enough for the former players. Something special should be done for former players for their dedication and services to the country,” he stated.



He concluded that the nation is struggling to win trophies due to the lack of respect and rejection given to the former players.