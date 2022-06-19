I’ve not taken any decision on my future - Vincent Atinga on Kotoko transfer reports

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC central defender, Vincent Atingah has reacted to transfer reports linking him to Asante Kotoko.



The former Hearts of Oak defender has been linked to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign next season.



Reports in the local media suggest that the Reds are in advanced talks and is likely to join the Kumasi based side.



However, in an interview with Accra-based Original TV debunked the reports, stating that he still has a running contract with his club.



“I saw it on social media. I am a professional player and no one has approached me. I can’t tell now whether I will play in Africa or not," he said.



“For now, I’ve not taken any decision on my future".



Quizzed whether he’d fancy a move to the Porcupines, he said; “Well, for that aspect when we get to the bridge we will cross it. For now, I don’t want any external issues. I want to finalize with Medeama before," he added.



The highly-rated defender 2017 left Hearts of Oak to join Albanian giants KF Tirana.



After impressing in the league, he attracted interest from a host of clubs and subsequently joined Kuwait’s top-flight club Al Qadsia.



Vincent Atinga, 28, last played for Al-Shabab in Kuwait before returning to Ghana last year to join Medeama SC.



The former Hearts of Oak central defender is currently rated as one of the best-performing players in the Ghana Premier League.