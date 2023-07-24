I’ve not had any engagement with Cornerstone – Samuel Boadu dismisses joining club as Head Coach

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Former Medeama SC and Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has debunked news about joining Division Two league side Kumasi Cornerstone FC as their new head coach following earlier reports.



In a tweet posted on Monday, the Kumasi-based club welcomed Boadu as a “stop-gap coach” and expressed their delight in the capture of the experienced coach.



The club’s announcement also mentioned that the agreement was of a temporary nature, allowing Boadu to leave if a better opportunity comes his way.



However, in a twist of events, Samuel Boadu has dismissed the claims, stating that he has not engaged in discussions with anyone let alone signing a contract with Cornerstone FC as reported by the club.



‘I've not had any engagement with them. It’s never true. Never, Never, I have not been approached by them. Nana the team owner is my friend. When I come to Kumasi sometimes, I visit him, but I have no interest in joining the team.



They should stop that; it is not true. I’m even surprised. How can you put someone out there without contacting him first? Maybe it is an agenda or something,” he told Kessben FM/TV.



Setting the record straight, he explained that “I’m not beyond Division Two but I have made up my mind on that,” Samuel Boadu emphasized.



At Hearts of Oak, Boadu clinched the 202/21 Ghana Premier League title, the MTN FA Cup twice, the President Cup, and the Ghana Super Cup.



Boadu last managed Ghana’s U-20 team (Black Satellites) during the WAFU Zone-B U20 tournament in Ivory Coast where the Satellites exited in the group stages.



