I've never had a sip of alcohol in my life - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, also known as Baby Jet, has revealed that he has never tasted alcohol before.



Despite attending and organizing parties, Gyan claimed that he had never consumed alcohol.



The former Legon Cities striker discussed how he stays focused as a player in an interview with Angel FM in Accra ahead of the launch of his book, saying that he doesn't drink to ensure he is ready to play every game when called upon.



“I’ve never tasted alcohol in my life, I go to parties, I do parties but I don’t drink any alcohol. what makes me happy is a comedy, I like Dr Likee,” Gyan said.



On April 30, 2022, the former Sunderland and Al Ain man will launch his book, LeGyandary, in Accra.



Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) boss Patrice Motsepe are among the special guests invited to the star-studded ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel between 17:00 to 18:00 GMT.



Gyan hopes that his new book will inspire the next generation to give back to their communities.



“Throughout my career, there’s been a lot of good things, ups and downs. I’m somebody who tries to do everything behind the scenes even donations. At the beginning of my career, that’s what I was doing,” he said.



“I don’t like cameras around when I’m doing these things. It got to a time, my team was like, people should recognise what you are doing for the society. I gave it a second thought because when people see what you are doing, it can encourage the younger generation to also give back to the community.”



Gyan believes his book will serve a similar purpose, with many people taking away important lessons from his life and career ups and downs.



“Writing my book I feel like there are a lot of things people will take inspiration from; the positives and negatives. that was the plan,” Gyan added.



The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker has scored a record 51 goals for the Black Stars.