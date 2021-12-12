I've let my people down – Richard Commey apologies after defeat to Lomachenko

Boxing News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Former IBF Lightweight champion Richard Commey has apologized to Ghanaians after losing by a unanimous decision to Vasiliy Lomachenko in their fight on Saturday night.



Lomachenko, 33, dropped Commey to the canvas in the 7th round but the Ghanaian was able to beat the count and continued till the end of the fight.



The Ukrainian boxer went ahead to secure a victory by unanimous decision at the Madison Square Garden in New York to inch closer to reclaiming his lost titles.



In his ringside interview after the fight, Richard Commey expressed his disappointment for failing to win the bout.



He said, “I fight for my country, I fight for my people, I let them down. But I believe I’m going to come back stronger.”



According to him, Lomachenko took advantage to knock him, the moment he lost focus.



“I think the moment I dropped down I took my off for just a second and boom, that was it. I could have stayed focused all along. He is a great fighter and I did what I had to do, he is a great fighter,” the 33-year-old stated.



Commey who had said prior to the start of the fight that he wanted to win to inspire young prospects in Ghana disclosed that he was not pleased with his performance.



He stated, “I’m proud of my people, I fight for them and I love them so much. It’s just hard for me to take it, because I feel I’m the only one representing them now.”



“I thank God that I’m good, I’m not hurt, nothing happened to me so glory to God.”



The Ghanaian who is still optimistic of becoming a two-time world champion added that “The aim and ambition are still the same I want to be a two-time champion. As far as my people believe in me, I will always represent them.”