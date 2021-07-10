I've learnt much from Andre Ayew - Swansea City forward Liam Cullen

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Swansea City youngster Liam Cullen has said that he has learnt much from Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew.



The Ghana captain is currently a free agent after leaving the Swans after the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2021.



He scored 35 goals in his two seasons at the Liberty Stadium before being released after the just ended 2020/2021 season.



Ayew was instrumental for the side last season scoring 17 goals in 46 appearances despite his outfit failing to secure promotion to the Premier League.



Reacting to the departure of the 31-year old, the Welshman who endured a difficult campaign last season due to injuries said, “I think there are two ways of looking at it really. He was someone I spoke to quite regularly last season. He helped me probably more than he knew."



“Between him, Wayne [Routledge] and Jamal [Lowe], I learned so much from them last year.



“With Andre going, it’s up to me to prove that I am good enough to play in the team most weeks, to stake a claim. Hopefully, I can do that in this preseason and kick on.”