I've known Kotoko since I was a child - Seydou Zerbo

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly-appointed Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo has said he is proud to be the gaffer for the Ghanaian club.



According to Zerbo, Kotoko is no new name to him because he has known the club since childhood.



Speaking ahead of his second competitive game as Kotoko coach, he thanked the fans and the management for having him.



“It’s a pleasure for me to be here because ever since I was young, I heard the name of Asante Kotoko and I must say I am very proud to be here, but the thanks go to the management and the supporters for having me here," he told the press on Friday.



The Burkinabe trainer was appointed to replace Prosper Ogum Narteh on a year's deal with an option to extend the contract for another year.



He led Kotoko to a vital 1-0 away win against Kadiogo in the first leg of the Champions League preliminary round and looks forward to finishing the job at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club in the playoffs.



EE/KPE