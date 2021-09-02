‘I’ve always been closely associated with Kotoko’ – Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwabena Yeboah, a seasoned sports journalist, writer and commentator, has stated that he has for his lifetime had a close relationship with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



According to him, his uncle played for the team in 1975 and he was a ball boy for the team as well and he grew up loving Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



He said he was part of the success story of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 1983 when Kotoko won the cup, so his association with the team goes way back.



Recounting some of his personal contributions to team, Kwabena Yeboah said, as a young boy in 1977 anytime the Kotoko players go for training session, he would think that the players will be thirsty so “in my little mind, I would go and buy sugarcane and come and give to the players” after their training.



He said, the players loved him and at a point in time, he was referred to as Kyenkyenhene’s brother because he had told Kyenkyenhene who was then not a Kotoko player that he would be joining the team soon and when he did, he personally took him [Kwabena Yeboah] to the teams camp a Mendskrom.



“Kyenkyenhene has been amazing to me; he loved me so much. So, the players normally called me Kyenkyenhene’s brother. I keep making this point that because my uncle played for Kotoko from 1975, and he took me to camp, I was a ball boy of the team.



“I grew up loving Kotoko…I was with the team when it was transformed to win the cup in 1983. So, I have always been closely associated with Asante Kotoko,” Kwabena Yeboah explained to Nana Aba Anamoah on ‘Starr Chat’ programme monitored by GhanaWeb.