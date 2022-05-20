I've a six months contract job with Ghana - Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has revealed that he has penned a six months long contract with the Ghana Football Association to be the head coach of the team.



Essentially the Dortmind assistant coach will have his Ghana contract expire right after the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Otto Addo decided to continue as the Ghana coach after he reached terms with Borussia Dortmund which was his first priority.



Speaking in an interview with transfermkt.com, the former Black Stars player disclosed that the Ghana job is for a reasonable period and has a six months deal.



"It's manageable: I have a contract for six months until after the World Cup. We have international matches in June, a ten-day trip in September and then the preparation for the World Cup and the tournament are on the agenda."



He also revealed that he would not have taken the Ghana job if he was a main coach of any team.



"Pál Dárdai also did that with Hertha BSC and Hungary – but I would give the examples mentioned a different weighting compared to my situation. If I were employed as the head coach of a Bundesliga club, it would be difficult for me personally to imagine a position as a national coach at the same time. That's certainly another number - although people have already mastered it successfully. Of course, my position as a talent manager at BVB is busy, but I know that I can do it - also because it's for a reasonable period of time" he said.