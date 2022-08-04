I used to be a runner, that's why I'm fast – Osman Bukari

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Red Star Belgrade hat-trick hero, Osman Bukari was delighted following the convincing win over Pjunik in the Champions League on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.



The red and whites beat the champions of Armenia 5-0 in the first leg of the third round of Champions League qualification, with the Ghanaian scoring a hat-trick.



"Great game. We were ready for it, we fought from start to finish and I am happy for the team that we achieved the triumph. I'm happy for myself, of course, it's no small thing to score three goals in a Champions League qualifying match," Osman Bukari told the club's official website.



He was delighted with the atmosphere created by the red and white supporters at the "Rajko Mitić" stadium.



"Beautiful atmosphere, I feel great playing in front of Zvezda fans." I thank them for the applause and for chanting my name. I love them! They love me too, so we enjoy it. But I knew everything about Zvezda fans even before coming to the club, they are always like this.



In the second leg - to repeat this kind of game.



"Of course, I would like to repeat this game, but the most important thing is to advance." I will do everything in my power to move on, but now we have to rest and prepare well for the second leg.



He was elusive for the Pjunik defense last night.



"I was a runner before I chose football." I'm fast, when I have the ball at my feet, I have to take advantage of it - is Bukaria's conclusion.