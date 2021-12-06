I used colts players to beat Kotoko's foreigners- Alhaji Grusah brags

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal FC owner, Alhaji Karim Grusah has taken a swipe at his neighbours and rivals Asante Kotoko after beating them on matchday six of the Ghana Premier League.



King Faisal secured the bragging rights in Kumasi after a clinical Zubairu Ibrahim's hat-trick condemned the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Although Cameroonian forward George Mfegue scored twice for Kotoko, it was not enough as they lost 3-2.



"We have a player that can run with any player in this country and that is Zubeiru. I told TV3 we will still beat Kotoko even without Osman Ibrahim and Emmanuel Sarkodie," he said in a post-match interview.



"The referee awarded them a dubious penalty initially but we don't mind. We have beaten them, we scored three and they scored two. We won't buy players from outside, we used colts and second division players to beat them."



The victory sends King Faisal joint top with Asante Kotoko, with both teams tied on 13 points.



