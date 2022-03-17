I trust the boys – Agyemang Badu confident about Ghana beating Nigeria in World Cup play-off

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu believes the Black Stars will be ready for the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



Ghana will play a two-legged encounter against Nigeria this month with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022.



Speaking to Atinka TV, the U-20 World Cup winner expressed Ghana’s readiness for the much-anticipated clash against the Super Eagles.



“I think the guys are ready to play. Is not a single game and I know the players will be ready, I trust the boys.” He added.



Agyemang Badu is currently a free agent after leaving the Chinese side Qingdao FC in January.