I trust Asamoah Gyan; let’s take him to the World Cup - Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has reiterated the need for Asamoah Gyan to be part of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He stated that the former captain and all-time leading scorer of the Black Stars should be taken to the Mundial and given some minutes.



He argues that with the record of the striker, he is one player that he trusts to deliver.



“I still insist we take Asamoah Gyan to the World Cup. We could give him 10 to 15 minutes of playing time each time because I think he can change games. He is one person I can trust,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe told Angel TV in an interview.



Ghana will be one of five African countries to compete at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars are in Group H and will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.