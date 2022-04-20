I took the penalty against Uruguay because I was the first penalty taker - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed that he took the decisive penalty against Uruguay in the quarter-final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup because he was the first penalty taker.



Ghana were handed a spot-kick in the final minutes of extra time, captain, Stephen Appiah went for the ball but Gyan got the ball from Appiah and missed.



Speaking on Citi TV, Asamoah Gyan explained why he decided to take the penalty.



"Before every game, we have the penalty taker. We have the first penalty taker and I'm the first one," he said.



He added that he had been the penalty taker throughout the tournament.



"If you could cast your mind back, the first game against Serbia, I was the one who took it. Against Australia, I was the one who took it so it shows that, we have people who take penalties."



"Even that day, if Steven Appiah could have gotten the ball, he would have given it to me because that's the arrangements."



Ghana became the third African nation to reach the quarter-final of the World Cup when they faced Uruguay.



During the game, Sulley Muntari gave the Black Stars the lead with a stunning strike from distance in the first half. Diego Forlan pulled the South Americans level in the second half as the game headed into extra time.



With a few minutes to end the extra-time, Ghana was handed a penalty after the hidden goalkeeping skills of Lusi Suarez came to bare as he palm away Dominic Adiyiah's goal-bound header.



Asamoah Gyan stepped up and hit it straight to the crossbar. Ghana eventually lost 4-2 on penalties.