'I thought I would win the game hands down' - Annor Walker after draw with RTU

Sports News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Great Olympics were denied victory with a late penalty goal from David Abagna



• Annor Walker says he thought the game will be easy for Olympics



• The Dade Boys were 6th in the 2020/2021 season



Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has bemoaned his team’s inability to beat newcomers Real Tamale United (RTU) in the season opener.



The Dade Boys drew 1-1 with RTU on matchday one of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



David Abagna scored a stoppage-time penalty to deny Olympics victory after Raymond Oko Grippman had scored in the 28th minute for the Accra-based club.



Speaking after the game, coach Annor Walker said that he was disappointed in their inability to win the game because he had anticipated an easy victory.



“Honestly, is a match that I have to win. I knew I was going to win this match hands down but unfortunately, we have to commit a foul that resulted in a penalty.”



“I will take it like that and prepare for the next fixture,” he said at the post-match interview.