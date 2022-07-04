I terminated my contract in Georgia just to come and play in the GPL - Samuel Inkoom

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has disclosed that he decided to terminate his contract with Torpedo FC in Georgia in order to return to Ghana to play in the Premiership.



Midway through the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, the former Ghana U20 star joined the Phobians amid speculations that he could be signing for Asante Kotoko.



Sharing his thoughts on the decision, Samuel Inkoom says his time at Hearts of Oak has been exciting.



“My last team was Torpedo FC. I had one year left on my contract with them but I terminated it because I said I want to join the GPL. I joined the Oak family and the reception was great,” the experienced Samuel Inkoom told Atinka FM in an interview.



At the end of the 2021/22 football season in Ghana, Samuel Inkoom helped Hearts of Oak to win the MTN FA Cup after missing out on defending the Premier League trophy.



