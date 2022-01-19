I still have a lot to offer Ghana - Asamoah Gyan rules out retirement

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Gyan left out of Ghana’s squad for AFCON



Morocco, Comoros beat Black Stars at AFCON



Ghana exit AFCON in group stages for the first time in 15 years



Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he has not retired from football yet and even has more to offer the national team.



For the first time in 15-years the Black Stars went to the AFCON without their all time top scorer who has been out of action for a while after returning to play in the Ghana Premier League.



However, the Black Stars recorded their worst performance at the AFCON in losing to Morocco, drawing against Gabon and losing again to Comoros.



Speaking in an interview on SuperSports on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Asamaoh Gyan declared his readiness to play for the Ghana national team.



According to him he has a lot to offer and contribute to the national team in terms of goals and experience. He explained that he has to hit gym and train hard to return to fitness.



Asked if he had retired, Gyan said, “I haven’t retired yet. If I need to play I have to shed some weight and be active before and trian week in week out and I will be good to go.”



He added, “Body wise I still feel young at heart, I still got a lot to offer. The mind is there, everything is alright but physically I don’t think I’m ready for now. I need to work on my body.”



Gyan played his first AFCON for the Black Stars at the 2008 tournament hosted by Ghana.