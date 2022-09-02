I still can’t forget Ghana vs Uruguay match - John Mensah

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Former Black Stars defender John Mensah has disclosed that he still cannot forget Ghana’s defeat to Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



John Mensah who captained Ghana in the match missed his kick in the penalty shootouts before Dominic Adiyiah also missed his for Uruguay to seal through to the semi-finals of the World Cup.



Twelve years after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, John Mensah has professed that he still has difficulty forgetting events from that match.



“It’s very difficult for me to forget about our game against Uruguay, the kind of support we had from the whole continent and Suarez denied us, I can’t forget about it," the former Sunderland player said on Max TV.



The Black Stars faced Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals stage with the hope of sealing Africa’s first semis at the Mundial.



Ghana scored the opener through Sulley Muntari but the Uruguayans equalized with a set piece from Diego Forlan.



With minutes to end the game, Ghana was awarded a penalty and Asamoah Gyan missed it as his shot struck the goalpost.



