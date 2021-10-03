I spoke to Samuel Owusu before joining Al-Raed - Christian Atsu

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Al-Raed winger Christian Atsu has revealed he spoke to international teammate Samuel Owusu before joining the Saudi Pro League.



Atsu, 29, made a surprising move to the gulf following his departure from the English side Newcastle United.



Atsu initially signed on loan from Chelsea in 2016 before his stay was made permanent by Rafa Benitez after he helped the club lift the Championship title.



In total, the 29-year-old appeared 121 times during his five years at St James’s Park.



The Ghanaian international has joined the side on a two-year-deal as he prepares to play his football outside Europe for the first time in his career.



And he has revealed he received pep-talks and glowing tribute from Ghana teammate Samuel Owusu before making the switch.



“My friend, Samuel Owusu, the Al-Fayhaa player, and we talked about the Saudi League, and he told me that it is good and is characterized by strength and enthusiasm.”