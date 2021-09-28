'I served my full contract' - Milovan on ditching Ghana after 2010 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Milovan says he didn’t run away after 2010 World Cup



• The Serbian has revealed that he run out his contract with Ghana before leaving



• Milovan Rajevac guided Ghana to the World Cup quarter finals



Newly appointed Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajavac, has responded to reports that he ditched Ghana for a big-money move after the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



The Serbian made history in 2010 by guiding Ghana to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup tournament in South Africa.



This made Ghana the third country to achieve these feet after Cameroon 1990 and Senegal in the 2002 World Cup which was co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.



But reacting to these claims at his unveiling on his second coming, the Serbian insisted that he left after the expatriation of his contract and didn’t run away like it was reported.



“Let’s not dwell so much on the past. I believe we should look at what is ahead of us and tackle it successfully. I did not run away from Ghana, my contract actually ended. I served the full term before leaving,” he told the press at his unveiling.



