I see others ahead of him - Otto Addo details why he snubbed Joseph Painstil from latest squad

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has provided justification for his decision to leave Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil out of the squad for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.



At a pre-match presser for Friday’s game against Brazil, the Black Stars coach disclosed that he has not seen a lot of Joseph Paintsil since he assumed the Ghana role.



He explains that currently, there are some wingers who in his view are above Joseph Paintsil and deserve spots in the team.



Otto Addo however did not shut the door on the Genk winger for the ultimate squad for the World Cup.



“Joseph [Painstil] is doing very well. It would have been good for him to play the Japan and Chile games to show more of himself but he had problems and decided to leave the team,” he noted.



“Also, he wanted to start with his team [Genk], this one I can I understand. Surely I can just judge what I see.



“At the moment, I see others ahead of him but I think Joseph is a good player. He’s not with the squad now, it doesn’t mean everything is gone. Anything can still happen, we are monitoring all the players, and their performances so the gate is not closed.”



Paintsil has been directly involved in six goals in eight appearances for Genk this season and recently extended his contract with the club.



Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday, September 23 at the La Harve in France before taking on Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 in Spain.







