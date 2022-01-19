'I saw the real Ghana when we went down to ten men' – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: thepublisheronline.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan was devastated after the senior national team crashed out of the 2021 AFCON on Tuesday night.



A 3-2 loss to unfancied Comoros confirmed the Black Stars exit from the competition, the first time Ghana had left an AFCON without a win.



A visibly distraught Asamoah Gyan struggled to maintain his composure as he assessed Ghana’s performance over the course of the group stages on SuperSport.



Gyan was disappointed that the Black Stars only showed any desire when they went down to 10 men after captain Andre Dede Ayew was sent off in the first half.



According to Ghana’s highest-ever goalscorer, this is not what Ghanaians have come to expect from the Black Stars.



“I’m devastated. I’m shocked. You can’t win a game with this kind of attitude. I saw the real Ghana when we went down to ten men,” he said.



“We didn’t have a sense of urgency throughout the tournament. Why do you only push when you have ten men instead of 11 men? We didn’t play with determination We didn’t play with any ambition. We’ve lost, we’re going home.”



Ghana compared Ghana’s AFCON 2021 run with Algeria’s – the defending champions have drawn one and lost one of their first two games and are yet to score a goal – stating that the North Africans are at least creating chances and playing well.



“Everyone in Ghana will be disappointed. We didn’t create many chances and we’re going home. I’m very disappointed we’re going home. We didn’t see the Ghana we know today.”