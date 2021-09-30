I requested for contract termination due to injuries - Aduana Stars defender Tijani Joshua

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Tijani Joshua has confirmed his departure from Aduana Stars ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the domestic top-flights in the past decade featuring for Sekondi Hasaacas, and Wa All Stars (Legon Cities).



The experienced defender swerved as captain for Ashantigold before joining Aduana Stars in 2019.



Ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season, the Dormaa based club has decided to cut loose on the experienced defender together with seven other players.



But according to him, he personally requested for contract termination due to injuries despite the club wanting him to stay.



"Since I joined the team have been always struggled with injuries so the team approached me and I told them I want to terminate my contact"



"They asked me about contract extension because my years with them will end in January but I decided not to stay, I'm even preparing to leave Aduana in the coming days,” he told West FM.