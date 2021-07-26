I rejected a UK-based club for Asante Kotoko - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021
• Nana Yaw Amponsah joined Asante Kotoko from Phar Rangers
• He has advised Ghanaians to respect the institution Asante Kotoko
• Asante Kotoko finished the 2020/2021 Ghana football season trophyless
Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed the sacrifice he had to make before accepting to work for the Porcupine Warriors.
Nana Yaw Amponsah resigned from his position at Phar Rangers Football Club to take up the Chief Executive position of Asante Kotoko, replacing Ghana Football Association’s Executive Council member, George Amoako.
But it was speculated prior to his appointment in August 2020 that the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant was supposed to take up an administration role at English Championship club Queens Park Rangers.
Despite not revealing the identity of the English club, Nana Yaw Amponsah has confirmed that he had such an offer but he opted to join Asante Kotoko because of its pedigree in Ghana and Africa.
He made this known in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV after Asante Kotoko’s elimination from the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup by Berekum Chelsea.
“There's a club in the UK that wanted to employ me as director of Football. People should respect the institution Asante Kotoko. My salary was negotiated with the board," he said.