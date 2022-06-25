I regret insulting Ghanaians in 2017 - Ex Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah

Sports News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Brimah regrets making a video insulting Ghanaians during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.



The video from Razak Brimah who was then Ghana’s number one goalkeeper at the tournament was aimed at his critics who criticized him over his performances.



Brimah used some inappropriate words in the video which many believe was an insult to the fans.



“They (Ghanaians) talk too much, they should “f**k” go to hell. I am not hash but am “f**k” tired of this negative people, instead of supporting the team (Black Stars) to move forward and pray for the team, they sit out there and talk “sh*t.”, the former Cordoba goalkeeper said.



He later rendered an apology and deleted the video on his social media page.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports, Razak Brimah said he regrets doing the video in the first place and apologized to all those who were affected.



“I wish if I had the opportunity, I will not make that video. I have regretted making that video. I will apologize to Ghanaians again for that incident”, he told Happy FM.



Full statement of apology



I have reflected over some comments I made this morning on Facebook and I wish to render my sincere apologies for these unguarded comments.



I accept that as an ambassador for my country Ghana and a role model for many across the globe, I should not have reacted this way even in the face of the insults directed at my mother. The words I used are unacceptable and offensive and does not represent my true values.



I hope the general public will accept my apology as I focus on helping the Black Stars win the African Cup of Nations title.



I also want to use this opportunity to thank the fans for the overwhelming support they have given the Black Stars that has helped us to reach this stage of the competition.