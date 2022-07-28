I reduced Baba Sule's age, forgive me - Nana Fritz begs after turning teacher into a teenager in 1995

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Veteran Ghana football administrator and ex-Cornerstone Chairman, Nana Fritz, has revealed that he changed the age of former U-17 FIFA World Cup winner, Baba Sule.



In an interview with the Ernest Brew Smith Show, Fritz stated that under the supervision of former Sports Minister, Emmanuel Tetteh Mensah, they reduced Sule's age to fit the U-17 category in 1995, the year the U-17 FIFA World Cup was played.



He revealed that Sule, the captain of Cornerstones at the time, had graduated from Wesley College of Education and was a teacher.



Sule had an exceptional World Cup and, therefore, clubs from Spain showed interest in the midfielder who scored two goals in the tournament, including the final.



Fritz said that he felt bad for having a hand in such a scandal after seeing the age on Sule's document while the player was travelling to Spain.



"Just one thing that from that time to his time...the boy is my son anytime look at him or see him I feel ashamed. Because I did something that is against my principles. I reduced Baba Sule's age. Corners is mine and Fritz is Corners. So I was told that there Real Madrid[Real Mallorca] scouts are interested in Baba Sule. When Baba Sule was travelling he had completed sixth form in Secondary School and had even completed Wisely College and was a teacher. He was the captain of Corners. So we met and his mother gave me his letter and everything(Documents). That's where I felt bad, it really boxed me."



Nana Fritz continued that due to Sule's age, the club suggested enrolling him in school.



"At the time under ET Mensah, (we reduced) his age to U-16. In Europe, U-16 you are supposed to be in high school, but he was a teacher in secondary school. So they told him to go to school."



Fritz concluded by pleading for forgiveness from the family of Baba Sule, Ghanaians, and his former club, Corner Stones.



"Now I think he is doing well. He said he is an assistant coach on one of the teams. Anytime I see him like that, it hurts me. They should forgive me. Baba Sule, Cornerstones, and everybody I'm sorry. I wouldn't do it today. Because I'm one of the fighters against this but I made a mistake."



Baba Sule showcased enormous talent throughout the tournament in 1995, which landed him a transfer to the Spanish side, Real Mallorca.



A deal that was seen as a springboard for his career rather turned out to be the beginning of his misery.



At Mallorca in 1996, Sule played a handful of matches as he battled consistent illness. He was diagnosed with Hepatitis B, which almost led to the termination of his contract.



"While I played for Mallorca, I had problems. I had Hepatitis B, which nearly cost me my contract with Mallorca," he told TV3 in an interview in 2020.



He then pleaded with the club to allow him to treat the illness in Ghana, which they agreed to. Thankfully, he got healed in Ghana and went back to Spain.



During his time at Mallorca, he barely got minutes under his belt. In addition, he played a significant amount of the season on loan.



He eventually left to join lower-tier side Ourense, where he enjoyed football again.



Finally, the 1995 Sule came to life, showing the energy, aggressiveness, and persistence in his games.



As a result, Real Madrid came calling for him to understudy the ageing Claude Makele.



He penned a deal with the Galacticos in 1999 and was loaned out to Leganes to continue his development.



At age 21, Sule joined Leganes and fared well. He played consistently as he continued his form from Ourense.



Real Madrid had heard of Sule's performance and wanted to include him in their pre-season squad for a tour in Japan. But before a final decision could be made, Madrid's manager, Vincente Del Bosque, had to watch Sule play.



Sule suffered a ligament injury that required surgery during what appeared to be a test match.



"Real Madrid were preparing to go to Japan for the pre-season. Before that, things were going better for me in Leganes. So, they wanted to take me to Japan, so they sent Vincente Del-Bosque, who was the sports director of the journal side was present to watch my match. That very match was like a test for me and if I'm able to do well So, it was in that very match that I got my injury," he said.



"I was alone. I was controlling the ball and while on a turn I fell. When I fell, I thought it was nothing serious, but when I stood up, trying to move then I realized it was a very serious injury," he added.



After being on the sideline for several months, he returned and suffered the same injury in his first match. He went under the knife again, and that was it for Sule.



He could not reach his full potential as the injury became consistent. He spent the final years of his career in Nigeria before hanging up his boots in 2011.



Sule, after his retirement, fell on the side of the ladder where life after retirement seemed like grinding from zero.



He has worked as an electrician and at other side jobs since he retired to make a living.



Currently, he is the kit-man for Spanish lower-tier side, CF Fuenlabrada.



His first job after retirement was to become the driver for the 17-year-old, David De Gea.





