I really feel sorry for Jordan Ayew - Patrick Viera after Everton win

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Veira says he feels sorry that Jordan Ayew was not on the scoresheet for his side on Sunday in their 3-1 victory over Everton.



The Ghanaian striker put up an impressive performance as he was a handful for Everton backline with the only blot on his performance being not scoring.



In the seventh minute, Ayew was put clean through on goal but with only Jordan Pickford to beat he shot straight at the Englishman to continue his about 44 game goal drought which spans a year since he last scored.



Speaking after the game, his coach who praised his striker was disappointed he could not end his long goal drought.



"I feel really sorry for him but I'm really disappointed for him because he deserved to score the goals that he created."



Demarai Gray's poor pass let in Jordan Ayew who found Conor Gallagher to sweep home his fifth Premier League goal since joining from Chelsea on loan at the start of the season.



At 1-0, manager Benitez replaced Brazil forward Richarlison - who was clearly unhappy to go off - with Salomon Rondon, which provoked an angry reaction from the travelling fans at Selhurst Park.

Four minutes later, James Tomkins made it 2-0 from close range following a corner by Will Hughes, who was making his first start since joining Palace in August.

Rondon's first goal for Everton gave Benitez's side hope but Gallagher's wonderful finish from outside the box in the closing moments secured a thoroughly deserved win that lifts Palace above the Toffees into 12th spot in the Premier League table.

Palace were the more threatening team, with Jordan Pickford forced to save from Ayew and Wilfried Zaha before England midfielder Gallagher struck in the closing stages of the first half.

VIDEO BELOW:





?s=20