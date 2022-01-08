I prefer my nephew to represent Ghana over Italy at senior level – Tony Yeboah

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Ghanaian striker Anthony Yeboah says he would prefer his nephew Kelvin Yeboah to represent Ghana over Italy at the senior level.



The Sturm Graz forward had received an invite to play for the national team, the Black Stars prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa last year.



Yeboah who had been in top form at club level was also invited by the Italy U-21 team for the European U-21 Championship qualifiers.



However, the Ghanaian descent snubbed the invite to play for the Black Stars indicating it was an honor for him to represent the European country.



The former Black Stars striker was subsequently blamed by some fans after his nephew snubbed Ghana to play for Italy.



Speaking on Onua TV, the former Leeds United goal monger said he would prefer his nephew represent Ghana at senior level instead of Italy.



“Kelvin Yeboah was natured in Italy; his father is there so I can only advise him. At the time he was invited to represent Ghana I told him, he has not committed himself and was still eligible to play for Ghana. So, when he reach a certain stage of his career, he can decide on the country he wants to represent



“At the time Kelvin wasn’t at his peak, I recommended him for the juvenile national team but no one picked him. I talk to him, definitely, I would prefer him playing for Ghana instead of Italy at the senior level” he said.