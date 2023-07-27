‘I pray your full potential will be fulfilled' - Samuel Inkoom to Ukraine-bound Konadu Yiadom

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak and former Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom has wished Konadu Yiadom the best of luck in his new adventure at Ukrainian side Kryvbas Football Club.



The Phobians announced on Wednesday transferring the Black Galaxies center-back to the Ukrainian Premier League club after just one season.



Reacting to the move, Nkoom said he knew Konadu would be one of the best players with hard work.



“I know from the onset, the very first day I saw you in training that you have a big potential, and with hardwork you're going to be one of the best,” he wrote on Facebook.



“It is my prayer that the great potential in you will be unlocked as you start this new milestone, my boy. Go and make me proud.”



Konadu Yiadom joined Hearts of Oak from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



The 23-year-old former WAFA captain featured in 18 league games, scoring one goal in those matches.



He also scored the only goal in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 win over AS Real de Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.



Despite these performances, Yiadom's displays have come under scrutiny for not showing the strong and towering performances he displayed at WAFA.