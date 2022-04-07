I pray no man goes through what I endured - Odartey Lamptey

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Odartey Lamptey wins case against ex-wife Gloria Appiah



Gloria Appiah given one month to vacate Odartey Lamptey’s mansion



Ghanaians urged to learn from Odartey Lamptey’s saga



Former Ghana International, Nii Odartey Lamptey has disclosed that he prays no man experiences what he has gone through with his former wife Gloria Appiah.



After 20-years of marriage, Gloria Appiah filed for divorce after DNA tests revealed Odartey Lamptey was not the biological father of their three children.



Following the divorce, Gloria requested the court to grant her ownership of Lamptey’s 7-bedroom East Legon apartment but was refused by the judge in 2020. She later filed another appeal in 2021 at the Court of Appeal but it was thrown out with an ultimatum to vacate the house in a month.



Odartey Lamptey told the media following the court decision that he has been praying every day that no guy will go through such a heartbreaking trauma at the hands of a woman as he did.



“I’ve been through a lot throughout this time, and I’m grateful that we were able to bring the matter to a close,” Odartey Lamptey said.



“The appeal process took years, which is a significant amount of time. I would want to express my gratitude to my legal team for their efforts in ensuring that I won this lawsuit.



“No guy should ever have to go through anything as painful as this in his life,” he added.



Odartey Lamptey is now married to actress Ruweida Yakuba with two children.



