I played through pain in my career - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: goal.com

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has revealed he played through sickness for 21-years before he called it a quit.



The 65-year-old enjoyed a descent career winning several laurels at both club and national team level.



He featured for Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics before spells with Al-Wasl, FC 105 Libreville and Shell FC abroad.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Polo revealed he suffered before attaining greater height in his career.



According to him, he played through sickness throughout his career but was able to leave a mark and has therefore encouraged the young once to emulate ex-players who paid their dues for the country.



Polo disclosed he will launch his book early next year to inspire the upcoming footballers.



“During our time, we did a sacrificial job for the nation but the case of the current Black Stars players is different, they now demand for money before playing for the country. We could have earned huge sums of money if the system was like this because we did very well”



“But I thank God we’ve been able to leave some legacy, people compare me to Messi. Football is about entertaining with all the ingredient in the game to select the best, and that is there for you and that is what we’ve done for a very long time but thank God, we are alive and we’ve seen what is going on”



“I pray the upcoming footballers learn from the legacy we’ve left. Fortunately, I have written a book which will be out soon, possibly it should be out either January or February. I will entreat everyone to get a copy and read”



“The upcoming footballers must get one so they will get to know how we suffered before getting to the top but we are still the best. In my 21-year career, I played through sickness, so people should read” he said.