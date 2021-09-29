‘I play to leave a mark’ - Mizak Asante reacts to magical goal

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Ghanaian teenager, Mizak Asante, has revealed that his aim is to make a mark in every game that he plays for his club.



The 15-year-old attacker who plies his trade for lower tier side Golden Kicks FC became the toast of Ghanaians over the weekend after his exceptional performance in the Division Two playoff finals.



The wonder kid dribbled past over six players including the goalkeeper to score a beautiful goal for his side in the game against Mobile Phone People to take the game to penalties.



But reacting to his magic goal and his growing publicity on the streets and on social media, the teenager said he always wants to be the subject of discussion whenever he plays.



“Whenever you play, you need to leave a mark. I have played at Baba Yara but it was my first time playing at the Accra Sports Stadium and I needed to make a case and a name for myself,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview.



Mizak Asante’s goal has been shown on several international platforms which got the reaction of 1986 FIFA World Cup golden boot winner, Garry Lineker.



