I plan on playing for Kotoko; but I need to be fit - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana captain and Legon Cities player Asamoah Gyan says that he still habours hopes of playing for Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko but needs to be fit first.



The former Sunderland ace missed out on the chance to fulfilling a childhood dream last season when he opted to join Legon Cities instead of Asante Kotoko.



Kotoko were in talks with Ghana all time leading top scorer but were unable to reach an agreement with Asamoah Gyan before he opted for Legon Cities.



At Legon Cities, he was hindered by persistent injuries and loss of form as he barely played any football for the team before the season ended.



Speaking in an interview with journalists in Accra on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, he says that he would still wear the Kotoko jersey as a player but is now working to regain his fitness.



"I support Kotoko, It's in my plans to join Kotoko but as I always say I have to be fit,” the great African striker said.



Asamoah Gyan continued, "You cannot have the talent and not be ready. Talent-wise, I am sure everybody will agree with me but the most important thing is to get back in shape and make sure there is no injury then I can decide".he concluded.