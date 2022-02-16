I pity Samuel Boadu because Kotoko will humiliate Hearts of Oak - Jerome Otchere

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Former Editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere believes Asante Kotoko will humiliate Hearts of Oak in their outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Jerome Otchere disclosed that the Ghana Premier League defending champions would not be able to withstand the Porcupines due to their peak in form.



He professed that it is rather unfortunate that coach Samuel Boadu would be leading his charges into such a game humiliating game.



"On Sunday, we are going to witness a good game. Asante Kotoko will humiliate Hearts of Oak and I pity Samuel Boadu because already, the fans want him out of the club because he has been poor.



"Asante Kotoko will dominate this game because I don't see how Hearts of Oak will survive this game. Sometimes form does not come into such games but for me, Hearts of Oak cannot stand this test on Sunday and I don't see how Samuel Boadu will survive against Asante Kotoko," he added.



Jerome Otchere urged fans of Kotoko to be measured in their comments ahead of the match because Hearts of Oak will suffer a defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.



"I think Asante Kotoko should sneak into Accra and left to me alone, the fans should not speak much ahead of this game because I believe this current Hearts of Oak team can never stand the firepower of Asante Kotoko on Sunday," he said on Asempa FM.



Kotoko have only lost two and drawn three games this season, compared to Hearts who have already lost four and drawn six matches.



The Porcupine Warriors sit top of the league log with 36 points, 12 points adrift Hearts of Oak who are 8th on the log.