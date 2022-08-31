'I paid a witch doctor to protect me, not to cast a curse on Mbappe' - Paul Pogba allegedly tells Police

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has reportedly admitted to the French Police that he contacted a witch doctor to cast a spell for him.



However, the former Manchester United player is quoted to have said that the spell was to protect himself from recurring injuries that were affecting his career and not to put a curse on his national teammate Kylian Mbappe.



Paul Pogba's response comes on the back of allegations made by his senior brother, Mathias that he contacted a witch doctor to place the spell on Kylian Mbappe, in order to get the Paris Saint Germain star to miss the 2022 World Cup through injury.



"During his hearings, Paul Pogba would have confirmed to the investigators that he had paid a marabout well, but to protect himself from injury and not to cast a spell on his teammate in the France team Kylian," French media outlet, CNews has reported.



In the “Paul Pogba” affair, which has been trending in the football space for the past week, there has been a lot of talk about manipulation, intimidation, blackmail, and above all money.



At the beginning of August, an investigation was also opened in France for "extortion attempts in an organized gang" on the French international, who would have been asked for 13 million euros by his blackmailers for "services rendered".



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











JE/KPE